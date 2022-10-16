Police: Two more arrests made in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

Police arrested two individuals from Alamo in connection with a shooting in McAllen that left one person dead.

Jaqueline Gomez, 21, and Juan Uriel Diaz, 20, were arrested and charged with failure to report a felony Thursday, according to a Friday news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Gomez and Diaz are the latest individuals arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, who died on October 6 after he was shot days earlier.

Police say they found Serna on the 1600 block of Beaumont St. with shooting wounds to the upper body on Oct. 2. McAllen police established the disturbance had originated at the downtown McAllen bar No Manches Wuey.

Several other suspects were arrested on various charges in connection with the case, including Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19, of Donna; Alejandro Gomez, 18, of Donna; Jennifer Lopez, 22, of Alamo; Viviana Gomez, 22, of Donna; Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, of Donna.