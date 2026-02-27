Political newcomers seek Democratic nomination for Texas' 15th Congressional District

Two political newcomers are on the Democratic ballot for Texas's 15th Congressional District race.

Whoever wins will face off against incumbent Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, who is running unopposed, during this primary.

An ER doctor and a Latin Grammy-winning artist are on the ballot for the March primaries.

Dr. Ada Cuellar and singer Bobby Pulido are running for office for the first time and they're asking Democrats for their votes. Both want a chance to challenge De La Cruz.

Dr. Cuellar says she wanted to get into the race several years ago.

"The person that suggested I get in the race was my brother Nathan, who's an electrician," Cuellar said. "I think that he saw that I was very frustrated with politics. I was very frustrated with some of the people that were running for office down here."

Pulido said he was inspired after hitting the campaign trail with a Valley politician several years ago.

"I think what most impressed him was that I was asking him a bunch of questions about different things in the Congress," Pulido said. "It's something that I've always wanted to do, but you know, music was my calling at the time."

Both candidates were asked what their thoughts are about the future of U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.

For Dr. Cuellar the answer is clear.

"At this point, yes, I am for dismantling ICE and that is a decision I came to after some time," Cuellar said. "I was very much for reforming ICE, but when Alex Pretti was shot the way he was shot, I didn't see any more reason to stop myself from saying that we need to abolish ICE."

Pulido takes a different approach; he believes ICE has a place.

"It's not about doing away or we're going to have to have some sort of enforcement arm," Pulido said. "Do I think the way they're handling it is the right way? I don't. But I think that's the administration that's driving the car; it's not the car."

On the economy, both candidates said tariffs against other countries under the Trump administration have gone too far.

Dr. Cuellar feels those with the least were hit the hardest.

"I think the tariffs in general haven't been good for us, especially for the working class. I think some tariffs can be smart and strategic, but the way he's done it kind of blanketing the tariffs has really just increased costs for the working class."

Pulido says Congress should have a major say in when tariffs are put on other countries.

"The tariffs should be put by Congress and the Supreme Court just ruled that," Pulido said. "Tariffs have always existed. They were always something that was meant to level the playing field on certain industries, not a blanket on everything."

On health care, both Democratic candidates reacted to De La Cruz voting for cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"This actually affects all of us, even if you're not a Medicaid recipient right now. So it affects you when you go to the ER and now there's less staffing, less nurses, less doctors," Cuellar said.

"The Rio Grande Valley is one of the most impoverished areas in the country, and to have a Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz that voted for those cuts four days before that she sent a letter to the Speaker of the House and said please don't cut because you're going to hurt a lot of my people in my district and then she voted for it," Pulido said.

Dr. Cuellar says she's running as an outsider, in tune with people's needs in the Valley. Pulido says he's crucial to strengthening the party's voice in Congress.

"I'm not part of the establishment, I'm not part of the "compadre" system, I'm not part of the corruption, and I really have the ideas that we need to get us to the next level," Cuellar said.

"We need to win, it's important. There has to be some balance restored to our republic and flipping the house is very important to doing that," Pulido said.

Watch the video above for the full story.