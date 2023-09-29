x

Political Science Professor Retires after 51 Years at Local University

EDINBURG – A local political science professor says he has held what he calls the best job in the world.

After teaching more than half a century, Jerry Pollinard says it’s time to change his polling place.

“There just can’t be a better job in the world than being a poli sci professor during these 50 years or so,” he tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS. “We get to talk about current events in the classroom. I always say the outside world is our textbook.”

Pollinard recalls having fun covering national political convention with Rick Diaz and more.  

“But still probably not quite as much fun as some of the Valley politics we’ve covered,” he says.

Both hosted several live political debates in the Rio Grande Valley.

Most importantly, he will miss the classroom, the students and coming to the Edinburg campus.

