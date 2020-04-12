Political Signs Remain Following Primary Elections

WESLACO – The clock is ticking for candidates to take down their political signs or face penalties.

Many Rio Grande Valley cities have ordinances limiting how long a political sign can stay up following an election.

Some cities say they will remove signs that are still up past the deadline but may issue a citation to the person who them there.

If you want to report a sign that’s been around for too long, call your city’s code enforcement department. If you live outside city limits you can contact the Texas Department of Transportation.

