x

POLL: What's the best way to cook a turkey?

Related Story

Channel 5 News is seeking the public’s help in answering a Thanksgiving debate.

Channel 5 News wants to know what you think the best way to cook a turkey is.

To respond, head over to KRGV’s latest story on our Instagram page or our Twitter profile to vote.

Results will be unveiled Thursday during the 10 p.m. newscast.

News
POLL: What's the best way to cook...
POLL: What's the best way to cook a turkey?
Channel 5 News is seeking the public’s help in answering a Thanksgiving debate. Channel 5 News wants to know... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 24 2022 Nov 24, 2022 Thursday, November 24, 2022 5:14:00 PM CST November 24, 2022
Radar
7 Days