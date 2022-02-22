Port Isabel-Cameron County airport officials break ground on wildlife fencing project

The Port Isabel-Cameron County airport is growing.

Airport officials broke ground on a fencing project on Wednesday.

The fence is needed to protect wildlife in the area, officials said. The planned expansion is also expected to benefit the local workforce.

"We have 846 acres of space and much of it can be utilized for facilities that would possibly bring jobs to our area,” said Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David A. Garza.

Funding for the project is coming from a $1.3 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.