Port Isabel holding memorial ceremony for anniversary of causeway collapse
Related Story
Sunday marks 23 years since the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.
A section of the causeway fell after a barge hit it, plunging several drivers over 150 feet into the water below on September 15, 2001.
Eight people died, and three others were saved.
Port Isabel will be holding a memorial ceremony to honor those who died Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, located at 309 Railroad St.
READ MORE: Port Isabel photographer recalls collapse of Queen Isabella Causeway
News
Sunday marks 23 years since the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. A section of the causeway... More >>
News Video
-
City of Mission looking to hire more first responders
-
Mission first responders undergo ATV certification course
-
Hidalgo County DA issues warning amid string of school threats
-
Mission man sentenced to 60 years after sexually assaulting child
-
Brownsville animal shelter closed due to minor flooding