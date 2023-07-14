Port Isabel man sentenced to 27 years in prison after recording himself sexually abusing a toddler

A Port Isabel man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after recording himself sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

Javier Garza Jr., 24, pleaded guilty last year to producing child pornography that was found on his cell phone.

Garza’s 325-month long sentence will be followed by 30 years of supervised release. He will be ordered to register as a sex offender and will have restricted access to children and the internet, the news release stated.

The investigation began when Garza’s girlfriend found child pornography on his phone and recognized the toddler in the videos. She contacted authorities immediately.

According to the news release, an investigation revealed Garza recorded himself sexually abusing the minor child.

“Garza is the definition of a monster,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani stated in the news release. “He sexually abused a three-year old little girl — causing severe harm to the most vulnerable amongst us. Thankfully, this deviant is now behind bars. This sentence ensures that Javier Garza will never again exploit a little child.”

Garza remains in custody pending transfer to a prison facility.