Port Isabel police launch new traffic plan to alleviate congestion

If you've made your way to the island to soak in some sun, you've probably been stuck in some traffic, which has kept Port Isabel police officers busy.

Miles and miles of cars along Highway 100 in Port Isabel is the norm around this time of year as many make their way to the island to beat the summer heat.

"The past weekends were kinda rough. There was heavy traffic, but today was great, no problem at all," Brownsville resident Joe Aguilar said.

On the weekends, the line of cars can stretch as far as Laguna Heights.

"We start getting lots of traffic starting on Fridays. Saturday, Sunday we noticed that at 9:30 a.m. the traffic is already getting full," Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez said.

Lopez says the department is trying out a new way to alleviate the congestion

"What we try to do is leave the lights on green a little longer to try to flush the traffic to the island," Lopez said.

The plan also includes holding drivers back at the high school and Highway 48 within city limits.

"We're holding them like a clogged drain. Where water goes down slowly, well we're trying to do that with the traffic. So we don't get it congested all at one time. We're holding traffic back, and then we release traffic, so it can catch up to the rest of them that's hopefully crossing the bridge," Lopez said.

The new traffic plan will be in place Friday through Sunday for the remainder of the summer.

If you have plans to head to the island this summer season, Chief Lopez reminds drivers to be patient.

"We're going to have lots of police officers out there looking for violations. Don't block the intersections because our residents that live here in Port Isabel will need to cross over, and sometimes they block them, and they can't, so we get a lot of complaints," Lopez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.