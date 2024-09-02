Port Isabel Police Searching for Suspects in Walmart Theft
PORT ISABEL – Police are trying to track down the suspects who broke into the electronics department at a Walmart store in Port Isabel.
Authorities say it happened early Monday morning.
Surveillance video shows a man and a woman leaving the store with the items.
Police believe the same suspects stole from a Los Fresnos Walmart.
Anyone with information is asked to call Port Isabel police at 956-943-2727 or Los Fresnos Police at 956-233-4473.
Watch the video above for more information.
