Port of Brownsville not impacted by shipping delays and supply chain issues

Shipping delays and supply chain issues are not impacting workers at the Port of Brownsville.

Crews are keeping busy offloading raw materials that are coming in.

“We had our best year in our history in the pandemic year, we increased our total cargo volumes from the previous year,” port Director Eduardo Campirano said. “We moved about 11.6 million metric tons of cargo, but also on the revenue side we had the best year ever.”

Cargo that is being offloaded include steel, grains and fuel – everyday items that are moving through the port.