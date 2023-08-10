Potential superspreader event causing concern in some Valley residents
A potential 'superspreader' event held over the weekend in Laguna Vista is causing a concern in nearby residents.
Photos from a Laguna Vista church event went viral on social media after dozens of people were shown under what looked like a tent revival, many of them without facemasks.
Concerned resident, Robin Brown said she has stayed home as cases begin to rise. She said some say she's taking her fears of COVID-19 too far but she disagrees.
"I'm not afraid of buses," Brown said. "But I don't step in front of one when it's coming down the street."
