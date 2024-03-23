Prayer service held for Mission police officer injured in shooting

Dozens of people attended a Wednesday prayer service in support of a Mission police sergeant who was injured in an officer-involved shooting.

Mission police officer Sgt. Adrian Alejandro, a 16-year veteran with the department, was hospitalized Saturday following the shooting.

The prayer service was held at the BT Church Sharyland Campus in McAllen.

Among those in attendance was Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres.

“We continue to see improvement on our sergeant,” Torres said.

Alejandro was shot at the 5200 block of South FM 494 Saturday, March 16 as he interviewed someone while on patrol. The unidentified individual then shot Alejandro, according to police.

Alejandro returned fire, and struck the suspect twice in the lower torso, police added.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition.