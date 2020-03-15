x

Precautions taken at Valley nursing homes, visits restricted due to virus

Related Story

EDINBURG – Jails are not the only place stopping visits due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the Texas governor’s orders.

A woman found out she couldn’t see her mother after driving more than 150 miles to the Rio Grande Valley. It’s been two weeks since Lydia Guerra last saw her mother. Now, she’s not sure how much longer it will be.

When she showed up to Windsor Arbor View Nursing Home on Friday, she found a restriction posted on the entrance door stating the facility was no longer accepting visitors due to COVID-19.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Precautions taken at Valley nursing homes, visits...
Precautions taken at Valley nursing homes, visits restricted due to virus
EDINBURG – Jails are not the only place stopping visits due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the Texas governor’s orders.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 Friday, March 13, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT March 13, 2020
Radar
7 Days