Precautions taken at Valley nursing homes, visits restricted due to virus

EDINBURG – Jails are not the only place stopping visits due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the Texas governor’s orders.

A woman found out she couldn’t see her mother after driving more than 150 miles to the Rio Grande Valley. It’s been two weeks since Lydia Guerra last saw her mother. Now, she’s not sure how much longer it will be.

When she showed up to Windsor Arbor View Nursing Home on Friday, she found a restriction posted on the entrance door stating the facility was no longer accepting visitors due to COVID-19.

Watch the video above for the full story.