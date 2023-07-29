Premont Residents Dealing with Flooding from Overnight Rain
PREMONT – Authorities are reporting several of water rescues in the Premont area.
More than 11 inches of rain fell overnight and residents are expecting more Tuesday evening.
The city is telling residents, if possible, to stay inside their homes.
Christian von Preysing reports what residents are doing to deal with the flooding.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
