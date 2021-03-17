x

Preocupación por Covid entre migrantes un médico aclara las dudas 

En el Valle existe controversia sobre si los migrantes que están cruzando por nuestra frontera portan  el coronavirus.

Issmar Ventura habló con un médico sobre este tema y nos tiene más información al respecto.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

