Preocupación por Covid entre migrantes un médico aclara las dudas
Related Story
En el Valle existe controversia sobre si los migrantes que están cruzando por nuestra frontera portan el coronavirus.
Issmar Ventura habló con un médico sobre este tema y nos tiene más información al respecto.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
News
En el Valle existe controversia sobre si los migrantes que están cruzando por nuestra frontera portan el coronavirus. Issmar... More >>
News Video
-
City of Primera to host first-dose clinic Thursday
-
Southwest border facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years, Homeland Security Secretary...
-
Federal travel restrictions set to expire March 21
-
1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine in Weslaco
-
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande...