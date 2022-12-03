Preparations underway for Abbott, Trump border visit

Preparations are underway for Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Trump's arrival to the Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday.

While the leaders gear up to tour an unfinished section of the border wall, some Valley residents are divided on the former president's visit.

Local advocates like Juanita Valdez-Cox, executive director for La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), say they're arming themselves with the truth ahead of the visit from the governor and former president.

"There is no disaster," Valdez-Cox said. "The disaster is the policies of both Trump and Abbott."

Valdez-Cox said the governor's plan to arrest migrants for trespassing and put them in local jails is insulting. LUPE officials say a border wall town hall will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Just a few miles away, Mayra Flores with the Hidalgo County GOP is thrilled for Abbott and Trump's arrival. Flores said she believes they'll be addressing the people who typically go ignored.

"My husband is a border patrol agent," Flores said. "I see it every day, what our Border Patrol agents are going through. For local elected officials to stay silent and not speak up to say we do have a crisis."