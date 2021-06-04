Preparations underway for possible flooding

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are wasting no time getting ready for Wednesday's expected bad weather.

In the city of Alton, city workers spent the day placing sandbags in resident’s cars after a flash flood watch was issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley through Thursday afternoon.

"We're hopeful that the rain skirts by but we don't know what's going to happen yet," Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood said.

Underwood said that although they hope no one is displaced due to the rain, the city has a plan if it does.

"If someone does get displaced they call 911, our fire department is ready to go rescue them,” Underwood said. “We'll take them to our recreation center as a standby shelter and they'll be transported to a Red Cross facility if need be."

Alton isn’t the only city preparing for the weather.

In McAllen, sandbags were given out at two locations.