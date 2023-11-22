Pres. Trump Announces Temporary End to Gov't Shutdown

WESLACO – President Donald Trump has announced a deal to temporarily reopen the government following the partial government shutdown.

The government has been shut down for 35 days.

About 800,000 federal workers are still missing their paychecks.

Trump made the announcement from the Rose Garden Friday afternoon.

The government is expected to reopen for three weeks.

He is expected to sign off on a temporary reprieve, which will reopen the government up until Feb. 15.

Trumps says if a deal on border security is not met by this date, he will either shut down the government again or consider a national emergency declaration.