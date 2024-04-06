Prescription Health: Breast cancer rates on the rise

While advances in medical research have brought about breakthroughs in cancer treatment, the factors contributing to the rise in breast cancer cases — especially in women younger than 50 — remain complicated.

Experts attribute this rise to a combination of factors, including lifestyle changes, environmental influences, and genetic predispositions.

But with patients getting younger and younger, there are different concerns.

Health organizations and advocacy groups are intensifying efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of regular screenings.

They emphasize the need for women to be vigilant about self-examinations and to schedule routine mammograms.

According to Harvard Medical School, possible risks for early-stage cancer are consumption of alcohol, smoking, eating highly processed foods, obesity, and sleep deprivation.

Watch the video above for the full story.