Prescription Health: Lower blood pressure naturally

High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease, and other serious health conditions.

Nearly half of all Americans have high blood pressure, and many don't even know it. Anything more than 120 over 80 is considered high.

"It's the number one risk for heart disease and stroke," University of Miami Comprehensive Hypertension Center Hypertension Specialist Maria Delgado said.

And it can increase the risk for many other conditions.

There are some simple ways to lower your blood pressure without meds.

First, cut back on salt.

"Most of the hypertensive population is salt sensitive. Meaning, if they eat salt, their blood pressure goes up," Delgado said.

A study published in Jama found about 75 percent of those who cut one teaspoon of salt per day lowered their blood pressure.

"It's not just taking a pill. You need to modify your lifestyle," Delgado said.

Another recent study found drinking as little as one alcoholic beverage a day is associated with an increase in blood pressure.

According to the American Heart Association, within a half hour of quitting smoking, your heart rate and blood pressure may drop to normal levels.

Losing weight and regular exercise can also lower high blood pressure.

"You need to do more exercise because everything is interrelated. What you eat affects everything. What you do, and how you sleep affects your body and interesting enough affects your aging, your biological aging," Delgado said.

Chronic stress can also contribute to high blood pressure.

You can help lower stress levels with activities, such as yoga, deep breathing, or meditation.