Prescription Health: Preventing pitching injuries

By age 14, pitchers can pitch at speeds of 80 miles per hour, but it can take its toll on growing arms and elbows.

As the director of the University of Florida Health, Dr. Jason Zaremski said he’s seen an uptick in torn ACLs.

“These overuse injuries, particularly at our adolescent level, are continuing to grow,” Zaremski said. "We call it a little league elbow. The fancy term is called apophysis or inflammation at the growth plate in the elbow."

In a paper published in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, Zaremski calls for stricter guidelines — starting with enforced pitch counts for younger players.

“These guidelines that are out there are primarily at the high school level, but when you go play in travel ball leagues and summer leagues, those regulations don't necessarily have to be followed,” Zaremski said.

Players who are 14-year-old and younger who throw 25 or more pitches should not pitch the next day, Zaremski said.

“If you include warmup and your bullpen and throwing between innings, you're actually throwing about 40% more pitches,” Zaremski said.

Although these injuries are not life-threatening, they can sideline players for a year or longer.

Zaremski is also suggesting that schools formalize a four-week ramp-up period before the baseball season begins to allow players arms to strengthen.

