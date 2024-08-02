Prescription Health: Studies show the effects of microplastics in your body

Plastic isn't just an issue for the environment, it's a problem for our health too.

Studies show microscopic pieces and chemicals such as BPA and phthalates can end up in our body.

“These chemicals are not bound within the product to something that would make it inert or unable to move out of the product,” Jennifer Adibi with the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health said.

A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at plaque removed from the carotid arteries of 257 people. More than half had measurable levels of microplastics, and in checkups in the years to follow, there was a higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death in that group.

Microplastics have also been linked to many other health issues, so, what can you do to protect yourself?

“It is about really educating yourself on what the sources are, and then what are the alternatives to those products,” Adibi said.

Some tips to prevent the effects of microplastics in your body include using glass, ceramics or paper plates in the microwave instead of plastic containers.

You can also buy plastics labeled "BPA free," and avoid plastics with recycle codes of three or seven, as those are sometimes made with BPA.

Doctors say phthalates can sometimes be found in beauty and skin care items. They also recommend avoiding highly processed meals like chicken nuggets, and heating up baby formula in glass containers instead of plastic bottles.

Watch the video above for the full story.