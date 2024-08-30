Prescription Health: Tips for a healthy brain

Health experts are sharing tips to help you stay sharp and active later in life.

Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, which promotes the growth of new neurons and enhances cognitive function. Aim for 150 minutes of exercise per week, and include strength training.

"The loss of muscle mass and strength is a very strong predictor of how you do on a cognitive test,” Dr. James E. Galvin, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said.

Research shows crossword puzzles can improve memory and prevent brain shrinkage in people with mild cognitive impairment.

Lowering stress is another way to protect your brain.

“People who are under a lot of stress, and strain and duress, their cognitive performance is lower,” Galvin said.

Also, be sure to stay hydrated. A recent study found dehydration reduced cognitive function in overweight adults.

Women might want to ask their doctor about hormone replacement therapy. A recent study published in the Journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found hormones may protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia if they are taken when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

Keeping blood pressure levels in check is another way to improve brain health, as uncontrolled high blood pressure can damage the brain by reducing or blocking blood flow.

Research also shows consuming too much alcohol can shrink overall brain volume.

