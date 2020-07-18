President Expected to Sign Executive Action Concerning Wall

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.): President Donald Trump signed immigration actions to build the border wall.

He is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Trump said, “We’ve been talking about this right from the beginning.”

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will continue to report the latest.

-----

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive actions on immigration during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security today.

One of the actions expected is plans for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That’s according to two administration officials. Trump posted a tweet about the plans last night.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Check back with CHANNEL 5 NEWS and KRGV.com for the very latest developments.