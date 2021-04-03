Press pool allowed look inside Donna migrant detention facility

On Tuesday, the government allowed journalists access into the Donna migrant detention facility.

According to the Washington Post, the Donna site is costing taxpayers about $16 million a month.

The Associated Press reports that more than 500 migrant children are packed into plastic walled rooms, sitting only inches apart from each other.

The center is the U.S Customs and Border Protection's main child processing center in the Rio Grande Valley.

Acting Executive Officer Omar Escamilla told the AP that 1,200 kids are ready to leave the facility, but the Department of Health and Human Services does not have a place for them to go.