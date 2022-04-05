Primera Man Wanted for Assault Facing Escape Charges
LA FERIA – A Primera man who was on the run after being accused of assault is now behind bars.
He was arrested Tuesday night in La Feria.
The man was originally wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman.
When police arrived at the scene, they requested medical treatment for an injury and transported him to the hospital, where he fled on foot.
He now faces escape charges.
