Primera opens new municipal complex
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The City of Primera opened its new municipal complex.
The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the building located on Primera Road near Cragon Road.
The building will house multiple city departments, including public works, police and fire.
"This is a very important milestone; this shows the growth of Primera,” Primera Mayor Luis Casas said. “We started in a little building under the water tower. To see this now in 2026 is amazing."
Casas said city leaders are looking to start on other projects for the community.
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The City of Primera opened its new municipal complex. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the... More >>
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Primera opens new municipal complex
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