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Primera opens new municipal complex

By: Jose De Leon III

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The City of Primera opened its new municipal complex.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the building located on Primera Road near Cragon Road.

The building will house multiple city departments, including public works, police and fire.

"This is a very important milestone; this shows the growth of Primera,” Primera Mayor Luis Casas said. “We started in a little building under the water tower. To see this now in 2026 is amazing."

Casas said city leaders are looking to start on other projects for the community.

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Primera opens new municipal complex
Primera opens new municipal complex
The City of Primera opened its new municipal complex. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 Friday, March 13, 2026 9:10:00 PM CDT March 13, 2026
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