Primera police: Suspect wanted for questioning in criminal case involving a child

The Primera Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in a criminal case involving a child.

Chief of Police Manuel Treviño said the suspect attempted to have a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old child.

He said the parent's of the victim filed a police report claiming the unknown suspect contacted the child through social media on numerous occasions.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Primera Police Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.