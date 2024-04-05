Primera Resident Seeks Answers after City Charges High Water Bill

PRIMERA – A resident in Primera is concerned after her water bill suddenly showed she used over 100,000 gallons of water in one month.

Elvira Pollock’s sister has been living in the property ever since their father passed away.

Pollock says the city claimed her water meter was working correctly when it billed her sister $1,500.

“I sent my nephew underneath the house to check for leaks and there were no leaks,” she says.

Pollock says the municipal water supply runs from the edge of the water meter to the side of the house; there were no visible wet spots or patches of over-hydrated grass.

City Manager, Veronica Flores, says the water meter is working correctly and water has been disconnected until the bill is arranged to be paid.

Flores suggested the family speak to the city commissioners at an upcoming meeting; Pollock says it’s what she intends to do.

