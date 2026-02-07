Primera residents asked to fill out 10-year community development survey

Primera city leaders want more people to participate in their survey for the 10-year Community Development Plan.

The survey opened more than a year ago, and only 91 people have responded, according to city officials.

The city says filling out the survey will help them know what improvements people want to see.

Primera Public Works Director Javier Mendez says people who have filled out the survey have already let the city know what they find important.

"That we put in more streetlighting, more parks, more trails. Those are some of the things they have asked for, and of course, on the retail side, they want to see more restaurants," Mendez said.

The city would like to hold a public workshop to encourage more people to fill out the survey before the Feb. 15 deadline.

To fill out the survey, click here.