Primera teaming up with Cameron County to tackle pothole-riddled roads

Several roads in Primera plagued by potholes are set to get much needed repairs after residents spoke out.

Cragon Road near the 77 frontage road has been a problem for years. Cars rattle as they drive over the potholes.

People say the condition of that road has made daily driving a challenge.

Ania Vega lives nearby, and said she used to drive down Cragon Road when her kids were in school. Over time she started avoiding it entirely.

"There is one section — it is just very horrible," Vega said. "There are a lot of potholes. What they usually do is they put caliche and asphalt to temporarily fix it, but it doesn't last long."

The city says funding issues delayed repairs in the past.

"There were concerns from commuters, school buses and of course, these potholes, if you take care of them. It is going to increase and it is going to cost a lot more later on," Primera Public Works Director Javier Mendez said.

Primera is getting help from Cameron County to repair portions of four roads in the city.

Cragon Road along with Wilcox, Tamm Lane and Rio Rancho roads will all be repaired.

The extent of the repairs will depend on the road damage.

"It is about time; it’s been like that for a very long time," Vega said.

The estimated cost of the project is $182,000. Primera is buying the materials and Cameron County will provide the labor and equipment.

Construction will begin in July and should wrap up within two months.

Watch the video above for the full story.