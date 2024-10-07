Primera y Diez: viernes 4 de octubre
Alfredo Sánchez y Carlos Cortés nos muestra lo más destacado de los juegos del fútbol americano de la escuela secundaria del viernes 4 de octubre.
Vea el video para el informe completo
