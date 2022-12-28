Private border wall continues to have erosion problems

A privately built border wall, funded by Fisher Industries, and the organization "We Build a The Wall" on land owned by the Neuhaus family — reported to be at risk for erosion problems.

Jeremy Schwartz, a reporter for Propublica and The Texas Tribune said he started showing photos of the wall site to engineers, who told him that wall was facing big erosion problems being so close to the Rio Grande.

"They did both confirm what we had found earlier, which is, the fence is facing serious issues," Schwartz said "And according to one engineer, that the next flood event that this fence experiences, it will fail."

