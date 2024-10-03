Procession held for slain Cameron County deputy constable

Dozens of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen Cameron County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

Garcia died following a Monday crash in Brownsville. On Wednesday, his body was transported from Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, to the Garza Memorial Home in Brownsville.

The procession spanned over 100 vehicles.

Garcia leaves behind two sons and one daughter.

“The community knew my father like a true hero, and I even saw my own father as a true hero,” Ruben Alejandro Garcia said. “… It just touched my heart, and the hearts of my family and everybody else, knowing that my father was loved by everybody.”

Garcia’s children said the procession was a tremendous outpouring of support by people in the community and their fellow law enforcement officers.

“At the end of the day, he is someone who is putting his life at risk, his life on the line for the people of his community — for his home. Not only for them and for us, as well as a family,” Damian Garcia said. “He said he’d wake us up at seven in the morning [and say] ‘let’s get this show on the road.’ So now that he’s gone, we gotta fill in his shoes and get this show on the road.”

A public viewing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at the Brownsville Event Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation is investigating the crash that killed Garcia. They said the unidentified driver accused of crashing into Garcia’s vehicle is hospitalized and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter once he’s released.