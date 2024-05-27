Professionals See Need for Level I Trauma Centers in the Valley
EDINBURG – Severe trauma patients travel hundreds of miles for care outside of the Rio Grande Valley.
The closest Level I trauma center is located 259 miles away in San Antonio. Many fear by the time they get there, it could be too late.
“[The] first hour is what we call the ‘golden hour’, and that is the most critical,” says Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Martinez.
For every million people, there should be one Level I trauma center. In that aspect, we’re vastly under-served.”
