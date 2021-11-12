Program Prepares Valley Residents for Hurricane Season
MONTE ALTO – A Hidalgo County program aims to get residents prepared for a natural disaster.
A couple from Monte Alto says they deal with flooding when it rains. Now, the Rodriguez’s are preparing for the worse when it comes to hurricane season.
On Wednesday, they attended an event to learn more about a program designed to assist colonia residents for emergency cases.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez talks to the Hidalgo County emergency management coordinator about their efforts to arm residents in case of weather-related events.
Watch the video above to learn more about what you should do in case of an emergency.
