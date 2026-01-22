Progreso installing surveillance towers in the city
The city of Progreso announced plans to install two surveillance towers with radar and license plate readers by the end of February 2026.
One tower will be installed on International Boulevard, and the other will be on U.S. 281.
The city said the towers were purchased for $85,000.
“Basically every car that goes by, it's scanning the plates,” Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said. “And because we're in such a proximity to the border, if the person is wanted and identified by license plate, it alerts us.”
The radar will see how fast you're going and tell you to slow down if necessary.
Perez said they’re trying to reduce speeding, particularly along International Boulevard. According to Perez, at least five accidents per week are reported on that boulevard.
