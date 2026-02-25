x

Progreso Police Department launches new special response team

By: Karen Lucero

The Progreso Police Department launched a new special response team focused on high-risk operations.

The multi-agency team is made up of seven members and executed search warrants leading to 20 arrests.

“We are dealing with people that could be violent,” Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said.

Plans for the team were announced in October 2025. 

