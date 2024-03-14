Progreso school to hold 5K run to raise funds to help family in mourning

PROGRESO – A Rio Grande Valley school came together to honor a sixth grade student who recently passed away.

Victor Morales was just 11 years old when he lost his three-year battle with bone cancer a week ago. Now, his school is raising funds to help his family pay for his medical bills and his funeral expenses.

Yulia Molina, principal of Dorothy Thompson Middle School, along with other administrators at the school put together a 5K run, initially to raise money for Morales's medical bills.

Anyone in the Valley is encouraged to participate in Victor's 5K, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. at Progreso High School's football stadium, located on 700 Business FM 1015.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and will end at 7:45 a.m. The fees are: $15 for adults (ages 12 and up); $10 for child racers (ages 12 and under).

If anyone wants to donate, but cannot attend the 5K, can visit the Morales family's GoFundMe account.

