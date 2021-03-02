x

Project Nearly Complete at Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge

NEAR BAYVIEW – A massive $15.5 million road project which began three years ago in Cameron County is near completion.

The work near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge should wrap up in about a month. 

The 11-mile construction project includes realignment of streets, wildlife fencing and several wildlife underpasses to protect the ocelot population in the area.

