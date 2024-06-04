Pronostico domingo 5pm
News Video
-
Sunny Glen Children's Home prepares for first ever Fatherhood Festival
-
New fire academy in Pharr to help students get firefighter training
-
Donna police identify body found in ditch
-
McAllen bank robbery suspect identified, charged
-
Rio Grande water reservoirs drain to their lowest point ever
Sports Video
-
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Reactions from Weslaco High Lady Panthers after becoming state champions
-
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship