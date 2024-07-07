Pronostico jueves 10pm

Home
News
Meteorologists in the Valley continue monitoring Beryl's path
Tropical Storm Beryl kept meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Brownsville busy. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Beryl first formed on...
Beryl producing high tides along the coast in Cameron County
With Tropical Storm Beryl approaching the state, experts...
Valley native Javier Guerra named new Channel 5 News morning co-anchor
Channel 5 News is proud to announce Javier...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
The latest on Tropical Storm Beryl's path
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is out of...
Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures
With its unprecedented tear through the ultrawarm waters...
Thursday, July 4, 2024: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Independence Throw Down Preview: One on One with Jesus "Panterita" Martinez
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Our Gloria Morelia grabbed an exclusive one on one with Jesus "Panterita" Martinez (7-0) ahead of his big fight tomorrow at the Independence...
Independence Throw Down Boxing Event Preview
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Boxing fans get ready for...
McAllen Community Sends Shaine Casas's Mother to Paris
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- The McAllen Community rallied behind...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Texas Brown Tarantula
Pet of the Week: Oswald the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Policía de condado Cameron descubre cuerpo con múltiples heridas de bala en Cameron Park
En Cameron Park, los agentes del sheriff del condado Cameron descubrieron el cuerpo sin vida de Genaro Urbano Gómez Castillo, de 42 años de edad, dentro...
Hombre arrestado en Isla del Padre sur por disparar pistola en la playa
Un hombre sigue en la cárcel del condado...
Posible cierre del Puente Queen Isabella por huracán Beryl este fin de semana
Si tiene previsto dirigirse a la Isla o...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Pronostico jueves 10pm
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Meteorologists in the Valley continue monitoring Beryl's path
Tracking Beryl's path Saturday evening
Beryl expected to produce high tides along the coast in Cameron County
Port Isabel residents seeing high tides produced by Beryl
The latest on Tropical Storm Beryl's path
Sports Video
One on One with Jesus "Panterita" Martinez
Independence Throw Down Boxing Event Preview
McAllen Community Sends Shaine Casas's Mother to Paris
Shaine Casas's Mother receives ticket to Olympic Games in Paris
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals