Proposed La Feria ISD budget would make way for district police department
Related Story
UPDATE: After this story aired on Tuesday, June 25, La Feria ISD School Board approved the proposed $37 million budget for the 2024-2025 school year.
The La Feria ISD School Board is meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss their proposed $37 million budget for the upcoming school year.
The new school year starts on Aug. 12, and the district hopes their new police department will be fully operational by then.
Under the proposed budget, the district plans to hire four police officers and one police chief, but first they will need approval from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
“We need to do a quick turnaround and get the applications in house and start to hire,” La Feria ISD Chief Financial Officer Julio Cavazos said.
Cavazos says the district had to make cuts to afford the police department's nearly $500,000 startup cost.
“We also had a 5% reduction in our operating cost so all campuses and budget was also decreased 5%," Cavazos said, adding that 15 teacher positions were also cut through attrition.
About $160,000 for the startup cost is coming from the district's general fund, the rest is coming from state and federal funds.
So far, three police vehicles have been purchased. The district still needs to buy uniforms, guns, ammunition and hire officers.
Channel 5 News will update this story once we hear on the action taken by the La Feria ISD School Board on the proposed budget.
News
News Video
-
HCSO seeking missing Weslaco woman
-
State rests their case in George Alvarez trial after survivors of Brownsville...
-
Records: Teen accused of shooting relative in McAllen
-
Murder charge dismissed against man accused in McAllen shooting
-
Edinburg man identified as fugitive wanted in Florida on sexual assault charge
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview