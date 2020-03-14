Prosecutors moving forward with Starr County voter fraud case
RIO GRANDE CITY – Prosecutors are expected to move forward on with a voter fraud case in Starr County. The move is following an appellate court decision.
Erika Lozano-Pelayo is accused of altering mail-in ballot applications. She was arrested in Feb. 2018.
A lower court had declared portions of her indictment invalid and changed some felonies to misdemeanors.
The appellate court reversed those rulings.
