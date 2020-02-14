Prosecutors to decide on death penalty for man accused of killing Valley state trooper

EDINBURG – Prosecutors have to decide if they will seek the death penalty for Victor Alejandro Godinez. He is the man accused of gunning down Department of Public Saferty Trooper Moises Sanchez in April.

Sanchez was on duty at the time, responding to a crash on Freddy Gonzalez and North 10th Street.

Godinez was the alleged driver involved. According to authorities, he took off on foot and Sanchez went after him. Godinez then allegedly shot Sanchez.

Sanchez was hospitalized for more than four months before he died from surgery complications. Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

Watch the video for the full story.