Protecting Animals During a Fire

DONNA – Firefighters from several cities battled a blaze in Donna before it threatened nearby homes.

The blaze was just feet away from threatening livestock as well.

When one of the residents saw the fire, one of his first concerns was his horse.

He says he kept his horse out of danger and eventually used a long leash to tie it to a trailer.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to the Donna Fire Department to learn what should be done to protect animals.

"A couple years ago we did have an animal fatality in a mobile home fire. It is sad because you know a lot of people have pets and they raise them as their own,” explains Deputy Chief Julio Munoz.

He says using a long leash allows the animal to get away from the danger if needed.

