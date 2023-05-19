x

PSJA Bears break 3rd round drought

SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA Baseball reached the third round of the UIL baseball playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Click on the video above for more on the Bears, and how their power bats helped end their regional appearance drought.

Wednesday, May 17 2023
