PSJA Falls in Regional Semis to SA Johnson
6A Region IV Semifinal
Game 2 - SA Johnson 4, PSJA 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 - SA Johnson 8, PSJA 5 (Johnson wins series 2-1)
5A Region IV Semifinal
Leander Rouse 3, Palmview 2 (Rouse wins series 2-0)
