PSJA Hosting Summer Swim Camp For Students

PHARR - For students looking to beat the heat, PSJA ISD is offering a swimming sports camp at the Pharr Aquatic Center.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has more on the skills students can learn about in the pool.

3 years ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 6:22:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019
